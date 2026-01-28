🚨 BREAKING IN BORO PARK: Major Fire Erupts in Three-Story Building, Multiple Injuries Reported

🚨 BREAKING IN BORO PARK: A major fire is burning at a three-story multiple dwelling at 6201 13th Avenue, where flames were seen coming out of second-floor windows, prompting a major response from the FDNY; officials say multiple occupants were still trying to escape when crews arrived, several people have already been transported to hospitals, and firefighting efforts were initially hampered by a frozen fire hydrant, while FDNY has transmitted four or five 10-45 alerts—indicating possible fatalities or serious injuries—though authorities emphasize that victims have not yet been fully evaluated and the situation remains actively developing.

