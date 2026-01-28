🔥 NMHC Conference in Las Vegas Features Torah, Tefillah, and Chesed for Yidden on the Road



🔥 The NMHC Annual Meeting is the premier national conference for the multifamily industry, bringing together owners, developers, lenders, investors, & policymakers from across the country for 3 days of discussion around capital, housing, & the year ahead.

Alongside the meetings and conversations, Meridian, Madison, and Valor helped ensure something else is in place as well: a Torah environment for yidden on the road. A place to daven, to learn, to connect, and to feel grounded, supported by round-the-clock meals. Business may bring people to Las Vegas, but responsibility to one another is what defines us. That’s simply what yidden do.