🚨 SUSPECT NAME RELEASED: NYPD Identifies 770 Ramming Suspect as Dan Sohail of New Jersey

🚨 SUSPECT NAME RELEASED: NYPD sources have identified the suspect involved in the 770 ramming incident as Dan Sohail, 36, of Carteret, New Jersey.

According to law enforcement officials, the vehicle used in the incident is registered in Sohail’s name. He is currently in police custody, though formal charges have not yet been filed as investigators continue coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office.

Sources further revealed that when NYPD officers spoke with Sohail’s family following the incident, relatives described a history of depression and mental illness.