⚠️ FREEZE IN MIAMI: Freeze Watch Issued as Rare Cold Blast Hits Miami, Wind Chills in 20s

⚠️ FREEZE IN MIAMI: A cold front moving into South Florida is set to usher in a blast of unusually cold air and winds that will intensify conditions through Motzei Shabbos and into Sunday.

The cold will peak Sunday morning, when wind chills are expected to drop into the 20s across much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The Florida Keys will have “feels like” temps in the 30s and 40s.

A freeze watch is in effect for interior areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, specifically for regions west of the Sawgrass Expressway, U.S. 27, and Krome Avenue, where temperatures could drop to around 32 degrees within the next 48 hours.