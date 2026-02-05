Brother Of Shin Bet Chief Charged With Gaza Cigarette Smuggling, Aiding Enemy During Wartime

The State Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday filed charges against Bezalel Zini, the brother of Shin Bet chief David Zini, and two other defendants on charges of trafficking cigarettes into the Gaza Strip as part of a large-scale smuggling operation.

All three suspects face charges of aiding the enemy during wartime, a crime that can carry the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with fraud, bribery, and prohibited dealings of property for terror purposes.

Zini is accused of three smuggling runs involving about fourteen cartons of cigarettes through the Sufa Crossing, for which he received approximately 365,000 shekels.