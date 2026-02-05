Advertise
Australian Teen Charged Over Online Death Threats Against President Herzog

Australian police have charged an Australian teenager for allegedly making online death threats against President Isaac Herzog ahead of his visit to Australia.

Herzog is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday for a five-day visit after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre.

The Australian Federal Police said that the defendant, 19, was charged over alleged threats made last month on a social media platform “towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person.” The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

