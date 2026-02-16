🤡 Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid Urges President Herzog to Demand Guilt Admission Before Netanyahu Pardon

🤡 Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid is urging President Isaac Herzog to take a tough line on any potential pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that clemency should be off the table unless Netanyahu formally admits wrongdoing.

Speaking outside the president’s residence, Lapid said he urged Herzog to require a revised pardon request that complies with Israeli law — including an explicit admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and acceptance of a conviction involving moral turpitude.