🚨 ANOTHER LIE BY TUCKER? Tucker Carlson Claims Ben Gurion Detention; U.S. Embassy Denies Incident


🚨 ANOTHER LIE BY TUCKER? Carlson claims he and staff were detained at Ben Gurion after interviewing Amb. Huckabee, saying airport security confiscated passports & questioned the team about his discussion.

•⁠ ⁠Carlson described the encounter as “bizarre”. Tucker remained inside the airport during his short stay despite reported invitations to visit the country.

•⁠ ⁠The Daily Mail reports Israel initially hesitated to admit Carlson but ultimately allowed entry to avoid a diplomatic incident.

•⁠ ⁠The U.S. Embassy in Israel denied Carlson was detained, saying he received routine passport control questions and was treated normally.

