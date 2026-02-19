✈️ Lufthansa Extends Modified Night Flights to Tel Aviv Through March 6 Amid Iran Tensions

✈️ Lufthansa announced it is extending its modified night flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv through March 6 amid rising regional tensions involving Iran.
• Flights will continue operating with a stopover in Athens, resulting in longer travel times
• Swiss International Air Lines will follow the same night flight arrangement through March 6
• Updated arrival times reflecting the Athens stop will appear in booking systems
• Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines will continue operating direct flights to and from Tel Aviv