✈️ Lufthansa Extends Modified Night Flights to Tel Aviv Through March 6 Amid Iran Tensions



✈️ Lufthansa announced it is extending its modified night flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv through March 6 amid rising regional tensions involving Iran.

•⁠ ⁠Flights will continue operating with a stopover in Athens, resulting in longer travel times

•⁠ ⁠Swiss International Air Lines will follow the same night flight arrangement through March 6

•⁠ ⁠Updated arrival times reflecting the Athens stop will appear in booking systems

•⁠ ⁠Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines will continue operating direct flights to and from Tel Aviv