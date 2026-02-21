🔥 Massive FDNY Response to 2-Alarm Auto Shop Fire in Kensington; No Injuries Reported

🔥 BROOKLYN FIRE: The FDNY battled massive flames at an auto body shop early Shabbos morning in Kensington between Broro Park and Flatbush.

Firefighters responded to 783 McDonald Avenue shortly before 6:00 a.m., where the blaze tore through a two-story commercial building. A total of 141 FDNY and EMS personnel rushed to the scene as heavy fire spread throughout the structure.

It took nearly two hours for crews to bring the flames under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.