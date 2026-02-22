⚠️ Northeast Residents Urged to Prepare for 60+ MPH Winds and Potential 24-Hour Power Outages



⚠️ PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES

With 60+ MPH winds expected and a high risk of a 24+ hour power outage, residents are urged to prepare NOW — especially homes with young children.

🔌 Charge all battery packs / power banks

🔦 Fully charge flashlights and emergency flood lights

🔋 Purchase extra AA and AAA batteries

💡 Keep lights easily accessible — not stored away

👵 Check in on elderly neighbors

⚡ Set lights to LOW mode to conserve battery

Do NOT wait until the power goes out.

Stay safe and prepare ahead of the storm.