⚠️ Northeast Residents Urged to Prepare for 60+ MPH Winds and Potential 24-Hour Power Outages

⚠️ PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES
With 60+ MPH winds expected and a high risk of a 24+ hour power outage, residents are urged to prepare NOW — especially homes with young children.
🔌 Charge all battery packs / power banks
🔦 Fully charge flashlights and emergency flood lights
🔋 Purchase extra AA and AAA batteries
💡 Keep lights easily accessible — not stored away
👵 Check in on elderly neighbors
⚡ Set lights to LOW mode to conserve battery
Do NOT wait until the power goes out.
Stay safe and prepare ahead of the storm.