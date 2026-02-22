Advertise
🚨❄️ NYC Declares State Of Emergency, Citywide Travel Ban Begins 9 PM


In a rare move, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a State of Emergency and instituted a citywide travel ban as the blizzard intensifies.

🕘 Ban in Effect: 9:00 p.m. tonight through 12:00 p.m. Monday
🚫 All city streets, highways, and bridges closed to non-emergency traffic
🚗 Applies to cars, trucks, scooters, and e-bikes
🚑 Only essential emergency and critical service vehicles exempt

Officials cite forecasts of up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts near 60 mph.

