

🚨 NYC HATZALAH BLIZZARD ADVISORY – PREPARE NOW

Hatzalah is closely monitoring the major winter storm expected Sunday into Monday and is urging residents to take precautions immediately.

•⁠ ⁠Refill and secure all prescription medications now

•⁠ ⁠Expect extremely limited travel for several days

•⁠ ⁠Heavy, wet snow and possible power outages anticipated

•⁠ ⁠Those relying on electric medical equipment, oxygen, or heating should arrange backup power or alternate accommodations

•⁠ ⁠Avoid overexertion while shoveling — cardiac emergencies spike during snowstorms

•⁠ ⁠Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and seek help if needed

•⁠ ⁠Check on elderly relatives and neighbors before and during the storm

•⁠ ⁠Stock essential supplies in advance

•⁠ ⁠Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

Hatzalah will be operating at full capacity throughout the storm.

📞 In any emergency, call Hatzalah immediately.

Stay safe. Prepare early. Look out for one another.