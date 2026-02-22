Advertise
🚨 NYC HATZALAH BLIZZARD ADVISORY – PREPARE NOW


Hatzalah is closely monitoring the major winter storm expected Sunday into Monday and is urging residents to take precautions immediately.

•⁠ ⁠Refill and secure all prescription medications now
•⁠ ⁠Expect extremely limited travel for several days
•⁠ ⁠Heavy, wet snow and possible power outages anticipated
•⁠ ⁠Those relying on electric medical equipment, oxygen, or heating should arrange backup power or alternate accommodations
•⁠ ⁠Avoid overexertion while shoveling — cardiac emergencies spike during snowstorms
•⁠ ⁠Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and seek help if needed
•⁠ ⁠Check on elderly relatives and neighbors before and during the storm
•⁠ ⁠Stock essential supplies in advance
•⁠ ⁠Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

Hatzalah will be operating at full capacity throughout the storm.

📞 In any emergency, call Hatzalah immediately.

Stay safe. Prepare early. Look out for one another.

