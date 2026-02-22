🚨 NYC HATZALAH BLIZZARD ADVISORY – PREPARE NOW
Hatzalah is closely monitoring the major winter storm expected Sunday into Monday and is urging residents to take precautions immediately.
• Refill and secure all prescription medications now
• Expect extremely limited travel for several days
• Heavy, wet snow and possible power outages anticipated
• Those relying on electric medical equipment, oxygen, or heating should arrange backup power or alternate accommodations
• Avoid overexertion while shoveling — cardiac emergencies spike during snowstorms
• Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and seek help if needed
• Check on elderly relatives and neighbors before and during the storm
• Stock essential supplies in advance
• Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
Hatzalah will be operating at full capacity throughout the storm.
📞 In any emergency, call Hatzalah immediately.
Stay safe. Prepare early. Look out for one another.