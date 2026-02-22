Advertise
✈️❄️ Historic Blizzard Disrupts 14,000+ U.S. Flights Across Northeast


✈️❄️ 14,000+ FLIGHTS DISRUPTED AS HISTORIC BLIZZARD PARALYZES NORTHEAST

Air travel across the U.S. is grinding to a near standstill as the powerful “bomb cyclone” slams the Northeast.

As of now:

•⁠ ⁠14,000+ U.S. flights disrupted through Tuesday
•⁠ ⁠8,858+ flights canceled
•⁠ ⁠Thousands more delayed

Major hubs — including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, and Boston Logan — are facing near-total shutdowns.

At LaGuardia alone, more than 90% of Monday flights were preemptively canceled as airlines rushed to avoid aircraft and crew being stranded in the storm.

Passengers are urged to check flight status before heading to the airport.

