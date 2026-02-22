✈️❄️ Historic Blizzard Disrupts 14,000+ U.S. Flights Across Northeast

✈️❄️ 14,000+ FLIGHTS DISRUPTED AS HISTORIC BLIZZARD PARALYZES NORTHEAST
Air travel across the U.S. is grinding to a near standstill as the powerful “bomb cyclone” slams the Northeast.
As of now:
• 14,000+ U.S. flights disrupted through Tuesday
• 8,858+ flights canceled
• Thousands more delayed
Major hubs — including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, and Boston Logan — are facing near-total shutdowns.
At LaGuardia alone, more than 90% of Monday flights were preemptively canceled as airlines rushed to avoid aircraft and crew being stranded in the storm.
Passengers are urged to check flight status before heading to the airport.