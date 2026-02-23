⚡❄️ Power Outages Surge Past 600,000 As Blizzard Peaks

The Northeast power crisis is rapidly worsening, with more than 600,000 customers now without electricity as hurricane-force gusts and heavy, wet snow hammer the region.

• Massachusetts: 216,000+ outages, leading the region

• New Jersey: 135,000 without power; Ocean County hardest hit

• Delaware: ~75,000 outages, some co-ops nearing 40% offline

• Maryland & Connecticut: Tens of thousands in the dark

Officials warn the combination of 50–75 mph winds and snow-laden trees is overwhelming the grid.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)