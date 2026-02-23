✈️❄️ Bomb Cyclone Causes 22,000+ Flight Disruptions Nationwide



✈️❄️ Flight Chaos! The historic bomb cyclone has triggered massive air travel disruptions nationwide, with more than 22,000 total flight disruptions reported through Tuesday.

•⁠ ⁠10,700+ cancellations

•⁠ ⁠9,300+ delays

•⁠ ⁠Major Northeast hubs effectively shut down

•⁠ ⁠Orlando, Tampa, and Atlanta also seeing hundreds of cancellations as ripple effects spread

Delta, United, JetBlue, and American have issued broad travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook without penalty as airlines brace for a multi-day recovery.