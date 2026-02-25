❄️ More Snow Hits NY/NJ as Another Storm Looms Later This Week



❄️ MORE SNOW AND MORE SNOW! Just as crews continue digging out from the historic blizzard that buried the NY/NJ region under more than a foot of snow, additional snow showers moved into the area Wed morning — bringing fresh accumulation.

Parts of northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley could see another 1–2 inches. New York City and the surrounding metro area are expected to pick up less than an inch.

And it’s not over yet!

🤡 Forecasters are tracking another chance of snow on Thursday — and yet another system possible next week on Taanis Esther and again on Purim (this is not a Purim joke).