Pentagon’s Task Force Scorpion Kamikaze Drone Unit Now Operational for Potential Iran Strikes



The Pentagon’s first kamikaze drone unit, Task Force Scorpion, is now operational and ready to participate if President Trump orders strikes on Iran, according to U.S. officials.

•⁠ ⁠The unit evolved from an experimental U.S. military drone program and is now part of the broader U.S. military buildup in the region aimed at pressuring Iran over its nuclear program.

•⁠ ⁠The unit uses Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones, which CENTCOM estimates cost about $35,000 each and are designed for one-way attacks.