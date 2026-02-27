🚨 Report: US Ambassador Huckabee Urges Embassy Staff to Leave Israel Immediately Amid Iran Tensions



🚨 U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly issued a blunt directive to embassy personnel Friday morning: If you want to leave, go now.

In an email sent at 10:24 a.m. Israel time, Huckabee told non-emergency staff and family members that those wishing to depart “should do so TODAY.”

The message suggests that war with Iran is imminent.

The embassy’s call for departures “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today,” Huckabee wrote, urging staff to move quickly. “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country.”