🚨 IAF STRIKES TEHRAN TARGETS WITH STAGGERING 100 AIRCRAFT: IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin says over 100 IAF fighter jets carried out a major wave of strikes on IRGC headquarters in Tehran, including intelligence, air force, and internal security units.

“These are significant and powerful strikes… Today they were destroyed along with everyone operating in them,” Defrin said.

The IDF also released new footage of strikes on Iranian air defense systems and ballistic missile launchers in western Iran.