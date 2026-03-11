🚨 HEZBOLLAH FIRES 100 ROCKETS INTO THE NORTH – RESIDENTS ORDERED TO STAY AT SHELTERS: The IDF Home Front Command is urging civilians across northern Israel to remain close to bomb shelters amid a massive Hezbollah rocket barrage launched from Lebanon.

Air raid sirens sounded a short while ago in Haifa and across the Galilee and Golan Heights as dozens of rockets were launched in the barrage. The attack marks one of the largest Hezbollah assaults on Israel since hostilities intensified earlier this month.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries.