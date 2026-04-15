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💔 TRAGEDY IN THE FIVE TOWNS: R’ Moshe Kreindler A”H, Chaveirim Volunteer, Niftar After Horrific March Crash


💔 TRAGEDY IN THE FIVE TOWNS: The 39-year-old North Woodmere father who was critically injured in a horrific crash on March 19 has been niftar this morning.

As YWN reported, R’ Moshe (Moe) Kreindler A”H, a Chaveirim volunteer, was involved in a serious crash at Branch Blvd and University Street, requiring extrication by fire crews before being transported by Hatzolah in critical condition.

Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries and was Niftar this morning. He leaves behind a wife and 4 children.

The Levaya will be held at 1 PM at Bais Tefilah of Inwood, 259 Doughty Blvd.

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