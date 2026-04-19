🏡 Imagine Your Life Near Jerusalem!

HAREY ZAHAV WEBINAR: 📅 April 26 | 7 PM Israel / 12 PM ET
Space, nature, and a community your family will love.
Join a live webinar and discover beautiful communities in Judea&Samaria just minutes from Jerusalem. Places where life feels quieter, deeper, more connected.
🏘 From ₪2.1M
🏠 Private homes & garden apartments
💡 Anglo communities
💡 Purchase tax exemption
✅ And much more!
✨ Join us and get all the answers you need.
REGISTER HERE: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5217761030870/WN_KIlyn6NdQHafsShRG7pxlA#/registration