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🏡 Imagine Your Life Near Jerusalem!


HAREY ZAHAV WEBINAR: 📅 April 26 | 7 PM Israel / 12 PM ET

Space, nature, and a community your family will love.

Join a live webinar and discover beautiful communities in Judea&Samaria just minutes from Jerusalem. Places where life feels quieter, deeper, more connected.

🏘 From ₪2.1M
🏠 Private homes & garden apartments
💡 Anglo communities
💡 Purchase tax exemption
✅ And much more!

✨ Join us and get all the answers you need.

REGISTER HERE: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5217761030870/WN_KIlyn6NdQHafsShRG7pxlA#/registration

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