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💔TRAGEDY IN WILLIAMSBURG: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Struck by School Bus


A horrific tragedy struck the Williamsburg community on Friday morning when 9-year-old Yoel Jacobowitz was killed after being struck by a school bus at the intersection of Lorimer Street and Lee Avenue while on his way to yeshiva.

Williamsburg Hatzolah Paramedics worked tirelessly to save his life, but sadly, he was Niftar.

The child was identified as the son of R’ Naftali Herzka Jacobowitz.

Chesed Shel Emes are on the scene and working to ensure kavod hameis and assist the family during the devastating tragedy.

Kevurah is expected to take place at the Satmar Beis HaChaim in New Jersey.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

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