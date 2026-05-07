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🚨 BREAKING: Iranian Media Reports Strikes on Qeshm and Siri Islands Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions


Iranian media reports that parts of the commercial area of Bahman Pier on Qeshm Island were targeted during what was described as a “direct exchange of fire” between Iranian Armed Forces and “enemy forces”.

According to reports circulating at this time, multiple strikes also targeted Qeshm Island and Siri Island. Mehr News Agency reports that Iranian authorities are now investigating the possibility of UAE involvement in tonight’s attacks on Iranian ports. There has been no official confirmation from the UAE, the United States, or Iran.

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