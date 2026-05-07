🚨 U.S. to Begin Revoking Passports Over Unpaid Child Support Debts



The U.S. State Department will begin revoking passports starting Friday for Americans who owe $100,000 or more in unpaid child support, according to the AP.

Officials say about 2,700 passport holders are expected to be impacted initially. The program is also set to expand to include parents owing more than $2,500 in unpaid child support — a threshold established under a 1996 law.

The State Department says revoked passports cannot be used for travel until the debt is resolved, though Americans overseas will still be able to obtain emergency travel documents to return home.