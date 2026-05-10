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🔥 Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel Criticizes Loud, Club-Style Atmosphere at Chasunos, Urges Return to Greater Kedusha at Chasunas

The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, Harav Aharon Teitelbaum, SLAMMED the increasingly out-of-control music and atmosphere at chasunos during remarks delivered last Tuesday in Williamsburg.

While the Rebbe was addressing his own kehila, many say the message applies across the broader frum world, where the lines surrounding wedding music and dancing have increasingly been pushed.

At many weddings today, bochurim can be seen dancing to loud club-style DJ music — especially during the chosson and kallah’s entrance — in ways that are completely disconnected from the kedusha that a Chasuna is meant to have.

About time someone finally said it.

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