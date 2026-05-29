🚨UPDATE ON ARRESTS OF CHAREDIM: 6 Charedim Arrested in Draft Crackdown as Belzer Volunteers Threaten Police Resignations



Police have arrested a total of 6 Charedim for “draft dodging”. One in Kiryat Gat. Two on Highway 6 and three in Lod.

The three in Lod have been released because police did not want a massive Hafganah before Shabbos.

Meanwhile; dozens of Belzer chassidim who volunteer with police-affiliated community patrol organizations are expressing anger at Police Commissioner Dani Levy and discussing the possibility of resigning from their volunteer roles.

The volunteers, many of whom work closely with law enforcement on a daily basis and assist in public safety operations, are reportedly threatening to return their police identification credentials and issued weapons as early as Sunday if the detained yungerman is not released.