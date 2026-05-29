🚨BREAKING: Trump Demands Iran Give Up Nuclear Weapons as U.S. Weighs Final Deal Terms



President Trump said Iran must agree to never possess a nuclear weapon as part of any final agreement.

•⁠ ⁠The Strait of Hormuz must be immediately reopened to unrestricted shipping traffic, with no tolls, and that any remaining water mines must be removed or destroyed.

•⁠ ⁠Trump stated that ships affected by the U.S. naval blockade could begin returning home as the blockade is lifted.

•⁠ ⁠Enriched nuclear material buried underground at Iranian sites would be unearthed and destroyed in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, adding that no money will be exchanged at this stage and that he is meeting in the Situation Room to make a final determination.