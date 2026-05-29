🚨 SHOCKING FOOTAGE – BREAKING STORY IN FLATBUSH: NYPD Investigating Bizarre Flatbush Incident After Group Seen Emerging From Manhole Overnight

A bizarre and developing situation is unfolding on McDonald Avenue between Kings Highway and Avenue S, near Kosher Corner Supermarket.

Video shows approximately six individuals emerging from a manhole at around 2:00 a.m. after reportedly spending nearly two hours underground – with the cover closed and a person standing watch nearby.

A massive NYPD investigation is now underway, and the entire area has been closed off as authorities work to determine exactly what happened.

Stay with Flatbush Scoop for updates on this bizarre story.