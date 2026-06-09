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Iran Identifies Two Defense Ministry Personnel Killed in Israeli Strikes After Initially Reporting No Fatalities


Iran has identified the two individuals killed in the recent Israeli strikes as members of the country’s Defense Ministry. The announcement comes after Iranian officials initially claimed that no fatalities had resulted from the Israeli attacks.

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