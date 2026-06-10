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🚨🚨Trump on Iran: We’re Gonna Hit Him Again Hard Today
June 10, 2026
12:00 pm
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Trump: Secure America Act Provides $38 Billion For ICE, $26 Billion For Border Patrol To Boost Enforcement And Deportations￼
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