🚨YWN EXCLUSIVE: STOLEN MANCHESTER SIFREI TORAH TO BE RETURNED AFTER REMARKABLE TURN OF EVENTS

• Two Sifrei Torah stolen several months ago from Beis Medrash Torah Etz Chaim in Manchester are in the process of being returned to the shul after an extraordinary chain of events led to their recovery.

• The sifrei Torah were discovered outside a church, where a member of the church contacted a local Jewish community figure after recognizing their significance. Photographs of the Sifrei Torah were then circulated online, leading to the realization that they were the Torahs stolen from the Manchester shul.

• As YWN reported at the time, the Sifrei Torah were taken during an early-morning break-in that shocked the Manchester kehillah and raised concerns that the priceless scrolls could have been shipped overseas.

• A local Manchester councilor subsequently helped facilitate contact with the shul. The Sifrei Torah were found intact and in good condition. Manchester Shomrim assisted with the case, while authorities continue investigating how the Torah scrolls ended up outside the church.