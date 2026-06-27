Defense Minister Israel Katz: Israel Won’t Leave Southern Lebanon Until Hezbollah Is Disarmed

Defense Minister Israel Katz says the U.S.-brokered framework agreement with Lebanon is a historic diplomatic and security achievement, stressing that Israel will maintain its security zone in southern Lebanon, including the Beaufort Ridge, and will not redeploy until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon and the security of northern residents is guaranteed.

Katz added that Israel will retain the IDF’s freedom of action against threats, called the agreement a strategic blow to Iran, warned that any Iranian attempt to derail it would be met with force, and said the IDF is preparing for a prolonged presence in the security zone to ensure the agreement is fully enforced.