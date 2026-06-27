VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKES: Death Toll Tops 1,400 As International Rescue Efforts Intensify

Death toll in Venezuela quake tops 1,400 as rescue efforts intensify

The death toll from Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes rose above 1,400 on Saturday as foreign rescue teams poured into the country and authorities pressed on with the search for survivors in the hardest-hit coastal areas.

The updated toll came as rescuers fanned out across La Guaira and parts of Caracas, where families and volunteers have spent days pulling survivors and bodies from the rubble, often complaining of scant heavy equipment and a limited official presence.

Officials said more than 1,600 foreign rescuers had arrived and that additional teams were on the way.