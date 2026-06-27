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NEAR MISS: United Jet Nearly Collides With Drone While Landing At Newark Airport


A United Airlines passenger jet nearly collided with a drone as it was coming in to land in New Jersey on Friday, its pilot said, the latest in a string of recent aviation incidents heading into the Fourth of July holiday.

“We almost hit a drone,” the pilot can be heard saying, in air traffic control audio, describing the device as circular and roughly three feet wide, “about 100 feet below us.”

The flight’s crew reported seeing the drone while approaching Newark Liberty International Airport at about 5:20 p.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency said it is investigating.

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