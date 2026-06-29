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NEW JERSEY: School Recalls Yearbooks After Baby Photo of Adolf Hitler Is Published

A New Jersey middle school in Paramus has recalled all of its yearbooks after an image of Adolf Hitler as an infant was discovered in the baby photo section.

School officials called the image’s inclusion “a severe breach of our values,” stressing that Hitler represents hatred, antisemitism, and the Holocaust. Paramus Police have opened a bias incident investigation and notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office as officials work to determine how the image was submitted and approved for publication.

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