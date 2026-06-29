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Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore $16 Billion Project Funding


A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to permanently restore funding for the $16 billion Gateway Tunnel project beneath the Hudson River, ruling that its efforts to halt funding were “flagrantly” illegal.

The court found the administration violated federal law by suspending payments for the project, which connects New York and New Jersey. The ruling bars the federal government from withholding the project’s grant funding again, though related litigation over damages remains ongoing.

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