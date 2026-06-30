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AI POLICY SHIFT: Trump Administration to Lift Export Restrictions on Claude 5 AI Model

The Trump administration plans to remove export restrictions on Anthropic’s AI model, Claude 5, reversing limits imposed earlier this month over concerns it could assist in developing advanced AI systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move would allow Claude 5 to become publicly available again while the administration continues reviewing broader AI export policies. The decision comes as U.S. officials seek to balance national security concerns with maintaining America’s lead in artificial intelligence.

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