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TRUMP DISCLOSURES: Financial Filing Shows Over $1.4 Billion in Crypto-Related Income During 2025

President Trump reported earning more than $1.4 billion in income from cryptocurrencies, digital tokens and related partnerships in 2025, according to newly released White House financial disclosure forms.

The filing also shows Trump received $86.5 million from legal settlements with ABC, CBS, YouTube, Meta and X. His disclosures list $635 million in licensing royalties from World Liberty Financial, at least $525 million from Trump-branded World Liberty Celebration Coins, $65 million from World Liberty Financial equity sales, and $196 million in net proceeds from a stablecoin transaction.

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