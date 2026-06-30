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IRAN TALKS: Trump Holds Off on Large-Scale Strikes as Diplomacy Continues

President Trump has recently discussed the possibility of renewed large-scale military strikes on Iran with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine but, for now, has decided to continue diplomatic talks, according to a WSJ report.

Trump believes resuming full-scale military action could undermine negotiations and reduce the chances of reaching an agreement to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. He is also willing to let talks continue beyond the Aug. 18 deadline and currently favors limited retaliatory strikes if Iran violates the memorandum of understanding.

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