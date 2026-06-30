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FAA SAFETY PUSH: New Rule Would Require Collision-Avoidance Technology on Most Aircraft

The FAA is preparing a rule that would require most aircraft to use ADS-B In technology, allowing pilots to see nearby aircraft and helping reduce the risk of midair collisions, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The proposal would expand existing ADS-B requirements to include military and other aircraft operating in civilian airspace. The move follows the 2025 midair collision near Washington, D.C. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has directed officials to draft the measure, though the agency says no final decision has been made.

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