

The family has exhausted every resource and is now turning to Klal Yisroel for help. The medical expenses alone are overwhelming, but the costs don’t stop there. Flights, accommodations, transportation, and extended medical care have created a financial burden far beyond what this family can manage.

In the zechus of supporting this life-saving cause, may Hashem send a complete refuah to this child and bracha to all who assist.

DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/pikuach-nefesh-a-toddler-needs-emergency-liver-surgery?aff=23lb