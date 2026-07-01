NAVY UPGRADE: Northrop Grumman Awarded $312 Million Electronic Warfare Contract

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $312 million U.S. Navy contract to produce additional SEWIP Block 3 electronic warfare systems, according to Defence Blog.

The contract, awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command on June 24, is funded through FY2026 Navy shipbuilding funds, with work taking place across 15 states and expected to be completed by August 2029.

The AN/SLQ-32(V)7 systems provide U.S. Navy surface ships with advanced electronic attack capabilities, enabling them to jam and deceive incoming radar-guided threats with 360-degree coverage.