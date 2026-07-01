Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NAVY UPGRADE: Northrop Grumman Awarded $312 Million Electronic Warfare Contract

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $312 million U.S. Navy contract to produce additional SEWIP Block 3 electronic warfare systems, according to Defence Blog.

The contract, awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command on June 24, is funded through FY2026 Navy shipbuilding funds, with work taking place across 15 states and expected to be completed by August 2029.

The AN/SLQ-32(V)7 systems provide U.S. Navy surface ships with advanced electronic attack capabilities, enabling them to jam and deceive incoming radar-guided threats with 360-degree coverage.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TORAH STUDY LAW PASSES: Coalition And Chareidi Parties Move Forward With Deal

DRAMATIC REPORT: US-Saudi Ties Strained in Wake of Iran War

Shas MK To Deputy AG: “You & The AG Will Have Blood On Your Hands!”

TORAH PROTEST: Hundreds Of Vizhnitz-Mercaz Avreichim Set Up Outdoor Bais Medrash Outside Attorney General’s Office [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

BDE: R’ Yedidya Langsam Z”L, Longtime Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedic, Catskills Coordinator

Trump Weighed Return To War With Iran But Opted For “Diplomatic Talks”

RELENTLESS OVERREACH: High Court Freezes Michael Rabello’s Appointment as State Comptroller

“We’ve Lost The Greatest Oheiv Yisrael Of This Generation”

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Killed After Attempting To Stab Police Officer In Lod

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot Officially Launches Bid For Prime Minister