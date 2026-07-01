IRAQ CRACKDOWN: Baghdad Orders Pro-Iran Militias To Disarm By September 30

Iraq has ordered pro-Iran armed groups to fully disarm by September 30, coinciding with the end of the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition mission.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is under heavy U.S. pressure to ensure the factions surrender their weapons ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington.

Two pro-Iran factions, Kataeb Imam Ali and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, have already announced they are handing over brigade administration to the Iraqi state.

“After this date, all weapons outside the state framework will be subject to legal redress,” government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi warned.