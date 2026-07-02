LEBANON PUSH: U.S. Seeks Quick Launch of Hezbollah Disarmament Plan

i24NEWS reports that the U.S. is pushing to launch as soon as possible the pilot under which the Lebanese Army would enter areas of southern Lebanon and begin disarming Hezbollah.

Senior U.S. officials said after recent talks with Lebanon’s president and army chief that Beirut remains committed to the agreement. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Hezbollah’s weakness has created a rare opportunity for Lebanon to act, while making clear Israel will not compromise on preventing the terror group from rebuilding its strength.