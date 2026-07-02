Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

LEBANON PUSH: U.S. Seeks Quick Launch of Hezbollah Disarmament Plan

i24NEWS reports that the U.S. is pushing to launch as soon as possible the pilot under which the Lebanese Army would enter areas of southern Lebanon and begin disarming Hezbollah.

Senior U.S. officials said after recent talks with Lebanon’s president and army chief that Beirut remains committed to the agreement. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Hezbollah’s weakness has created a rare opportunity for Lebanon to act, while making clear Israel will not compromise on preventing the terror group from rebuilding its strength.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Ramming Attack In Gush Etzion

TRAGEDY IN MODIIN ILLIT: 7-Year-Old Struck And Killed By Bus

Amit Segal Slams Nitzan Alon: “He Wanted Israel To Concede To Hamas”

Unusual Security Incident: Chareidi Deserters’ Fears Of Arrest Trigger IDF Operation In Binyamin

NEW CONTROVERSY: IDF To Probe Claims Female Soldiers Were Moved During Netanyahu Visit ato Accommodate Chareidi Soldiers

U.S.-SAUDI TENSIONS: Riyadh Refused Base Access for Hormuz Operation, Report Says

MAILBAG: When My Son Was Rejected From A Lakewood Yeshiva, the Public School System Welcomed Him

UNPRECEDENTED MOVE: Police Prohibit Mispallelim From Reaching The Tziyun Of Rav Yitzchak Gavra ZT”L In Moshav Agur

TRAPPED UNDERGROUND: IDF Says Dozens Of Hezbollah Terrorists Have Virtually No Chance Of Escaping Tunnel Network

IRAN THREATENS: ‘Immediate Powerful Response’ After Katz Says Khamenei Is ‘Marked For Death’