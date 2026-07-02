DOHA TALKS: U.S.-Iran Negotiations Paused for Khamenei Funeral



U.S.-Iran talks are being paused for the funeral of Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Qatari and Pakistani mediators saying the next round of negotiations is expected to resume at the earliest after the “mourning” period ends.

President Trump said there has been progress in the Doha talks, while the mediators also described the latest round as positive. Iranian officials are meanwhile calling for a massive turnout for Khamenei’s funeral events, with Iranian authorities expecting 15 to 20 million people and representatives from 30 countries that are expected to attend.