Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨DEVELOPING: Widespread Outage Hits Mountaindale, Woodridge, Fallsburg Area Amid Fast Day Heat

A power outage is affecting parts of Mountaindale, Woodridge, Fallsburg, and surrounding areas. With many people fasting today, please check on elderly neighbors and anyone vulnerable, and help them get to an air-conditioned location if needed.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DRAMATIC REPORT: U.S. Feared Israel Would Kill Senior Iranian Negotiators

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Ramming Attack In Gush Etzion

TRAGEDY IN MODIIN ILLIT: 7-Year-Old Struck And Killed By Bus

Amit Segal Slams Nitzan Alon: “He Wanted Israel To Concede To Hamas”

Unusual Security Incident: Chareidi Deserters’ Fears Of Arrest Trigger IDF Operation In Binyamin

NEW CONTROVERSY: IDF To Probe Claims Female Soldiers Were Moved During Netanyahu Visit ato Accommodate Chareidi Soldiers

U.S.-SAUDI TENSIONS: Riyadh Refused Base Access for Hormuz Operation, Report Says

MAILBAG: When My Son Was Rejected From A Lakewood Yeshiva, the Public School System Welcomed Him

UNPRECEDENTED MOVE: Police Prohibit Mispallelim From Reaching The Tziyun Of Rav Yitzchak Gavra ZT”L In Moshav Agur

TRAPPED UNDERGROUND: IDF Says Dozens Of Hezbollah Terrorists Have Virtually No Chance Of Escaping Tunnel Network