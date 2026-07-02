🚨DEVELOPING: Widespread Outage Hits Mountaindale, Woodridge, Fallsburg Area Amid Fast Day Heat

A power outage is affecting parts of Mountaindale, Woodridge, Fallsburg, and surrounding areas. With many people fasting today, please check on elderly neighbors and anyone vulnerable, and help them get to an air-conditioned location if needed.
A power outage is affecting parts of Mountaindale, Woodridge, Fallsburg, and surrounding areas. With many people fasting today, please check on elderly neighbors and anyone vulnerable, and help them get to an air-conditioned location if needed.
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