ELIMINATED: IDF Kills Hamas Commander Who Led Oct. 7 Nahal Oz Attack, Held Israeli Hostages



ELIMINATED: Muhammad Na’im Jandiya, the head of military security in Hamas’ Shuja’iyya Battalion, has been eliminated.

Jandiya commanded a Nukhba terrorist cell that infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the October 7 massacre and participated in the abduction of Capt. Daniel Perez HY’D.

The IDF also said Jandiya was responsible for holding hostages Yotam Chaim, Samer Al-Talalka, and Alon Shamriz in an underground tunnel in Shuja’iyya during the war. The three hostages were later mistakenly killed by IDF forces after escaping captivity.